TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

TCF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.83 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of TCF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. 121,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million. Equities analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

