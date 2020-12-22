Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.49. Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 6,308 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

