Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) vs. Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Head to Head Survey

Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zumiez has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Zumiez shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tailored Brands and Zumiez’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A Zumiez $1.03 billion 0.90 $66.88 million $2.62 13.98

Zumiez has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tailored Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Tailored Brands and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45% Zumiez 6.25% 14.02% 6.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tailored Brands and Zumiez, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Zumiez 0 4 1 0 2.20

Zumiez has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential downside of 11.55%. Given Zumiez’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Tailored Brands.

Summary

Zumiez beats Tailored Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

