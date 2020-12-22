Syscoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.59 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $36.36 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00462577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000268 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 602,651,139 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.