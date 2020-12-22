Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Sysco by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 190.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.