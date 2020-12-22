Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) COO Sells $910,208.60 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.81 on Tuesday, reaching $258.05. 759,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $258.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.76 and a 200-day moving average of $210.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

