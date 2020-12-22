Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.12. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

