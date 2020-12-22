Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s share price rose 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 1,307,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 536,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $745,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 118.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 105,855 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 466.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85,888 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 65,351 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

