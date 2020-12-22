Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of SYKE opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $383,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,174.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,489 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

