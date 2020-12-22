SVB Leerink Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now expects that the company will earn $4.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centene by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 125.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Centene by 31.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Centene by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Centene by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

