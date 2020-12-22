SushiSwap Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. SushiSwap has a market cap of $450.03 million and approximately $218.84 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00011231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00354575 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 171,140,399 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

