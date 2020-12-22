sUSD (SUSD) One Day Volume Tops $6.31 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $22.63 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00141354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00743753 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00169625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00384161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00072672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00107967 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

