Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.50.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.68.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$12.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s payout ratio is 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

