Super Zero (SERO) Price Tops $0.0928

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00053059 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002320 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004829 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003531 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.