Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,934,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

SMFG opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

