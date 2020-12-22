Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) (ASX:SMN) Insider Stephen Forman Acquires 117,308 Shares

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) (ASX:SMN) insider Stephen Forman acquired 117,308 shares of Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$52,788.60 ($37,706.14).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.39.
Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) Company Profile
