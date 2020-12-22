Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,699 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 276,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at about $10,226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

NYSE:CLI opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.