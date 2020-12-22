Strs Ohio Takes $1.53 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.43.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $325.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.96. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $346.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.