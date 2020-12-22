Strs Ohio Sells 828 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.43, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

