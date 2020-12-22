Strs Ohio Sells 1,157 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

