Strs Ohio Sells 11,200 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTL shares. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

