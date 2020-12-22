Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,083.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 225.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $100.14.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.