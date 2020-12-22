Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock worth $3,999,716. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $168.39.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

