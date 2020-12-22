Strs Ohio Has $1.61 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

