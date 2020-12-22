Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Hits $0.0764 on Major Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinone, DragonEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00143054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00732934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00168811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00107127 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Coinone, Gate.io, BitForex, IDEX, Mercatox, DragonEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

