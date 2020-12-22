Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

