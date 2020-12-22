Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,165 call options on the company. This is an increase of 989% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 215,417 shares during the period. Finally, New Generation Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 605,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

CNR stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

