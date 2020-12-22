Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Editas Medicine Call Options (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 17,313 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the average volume of 3,266 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $96.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

