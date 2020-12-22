Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,076 call options on the company. This is an increase of 650% compared to the average volume of 810 call options.

Shares of GNPX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 93,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,565. The company has a market cap of $196.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -0.62. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genprex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Genprex by 78.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Genprex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Genprex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, David Loasby bought a new position in Genprex in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

