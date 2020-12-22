Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,971 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 980% compared to the typical daily volume of 275 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.