Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,686 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,293% compared to the average volume of 121 put options.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $694,151.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at $562,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,972 shares of company stock worth $3,069,702. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.