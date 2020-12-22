Steven Broz Sells 3,291 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,314.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $310,896.48.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,770. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 27.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 205,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 103.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

