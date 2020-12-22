Stephens Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $67.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 222,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

