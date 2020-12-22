Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.37

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.37 and last traded at C$47.24, with a volume of 19252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJ. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$666.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.051951 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

