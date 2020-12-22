Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Major Shareholder Sells $199,800.00 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $199,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steel Excel Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 35,100 shares of Steel Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,309,581.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 27,159 shares of Steel Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,019,277.27.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 10,244 shares of Steel Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $414,882.00.

SPLP traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $9.10. 119,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,701. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $229.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

