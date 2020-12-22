State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NYSE STT opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after buying an additional 117,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in State Street by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,499,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,919,000 after purchasing an additional 367,737 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in State Street by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in State Street by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

