State Street Corp Sells 11,086 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $346.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,922.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,781.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 164,452 shares of company stock worth $1,224,965. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

