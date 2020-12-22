State Street Corp Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

