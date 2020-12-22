State Street Corp Has $4.81 Million Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,481 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.52% of CorePoint Lodging worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 275.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $363.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.93. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CPLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

