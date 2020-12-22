State Street Corp Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,799,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 110,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

EQBK stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $310.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EQBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.