State Street Corp Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 727,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

OVID has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $166.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.