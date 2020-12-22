State Street Corp Buys New Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of nCino stock opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.26.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Truist increased their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.