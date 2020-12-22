State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,244 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in DSP Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DSP Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 117,197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DSP Group by 2,180.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in DSP Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 75,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $378.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.00. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $556,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

