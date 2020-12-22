State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 154,846 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 224,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in First Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $46.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

