STASIS EURO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00005165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokens.net, OKCoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $38.24 million and $1.05 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00346408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002110 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

EURS is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DSX, DDEX, Kyber Network, OKCoin, Tokens.net, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.