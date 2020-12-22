Starbase Trading Up 21.8% This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $195,517.55 and $14.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00053948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00350921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00026365 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

