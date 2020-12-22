Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Standard Motor Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. The company has a market cap of $949.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,400.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,235 shares of company stock valued at $773,544. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.