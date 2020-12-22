Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motor enjoys a strong competitive advantage due to brand recognition and sizeable customer base. Its Pollak business buyout has enhanced Standard Motor’s growth opportunities. Healthy balance sheet with low leverage increases the financial flexibility of the firm. Cost cut efforts are also aiding margins and the trend is set to continue. Moreover, robust third results have encouraged Standard Motor to reinstate its dividend payout and stock buyback program. However, rising coronavirus infections and subsequent lockdown may put pressure on the company’s prospects. Rising competition in every market served remains a lingering concern for the firm. Tariff woes in China and economic slowdown are further putting pressure on the company. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,229. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a market cap of $933.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $343.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.96 million. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,400.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,235 shares of company stock valued at $773,544 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,537,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

