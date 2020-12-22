Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,999 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $2,768,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $1,798,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 629.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 119,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

