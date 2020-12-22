Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $628,000 Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Franchise Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Franchise Group by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

NYSE:FRG opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $28.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services.

